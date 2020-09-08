Cloudy, Cool Weather Will Continue Through Mid-Week

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy, some rain developing mostly south and east of a line from Marquette to Iron River

Highs: 50 into the 50s

Thursday: Early morning frost likely over the western interior, then becoming mostly sunny and warmer

Highs: near 60 into the 60s

Friday: Sunny

Highs: 60s

Over the weekend, the system causing snow in the Rockies will move into the Midwest. Showers are likely across most of Upper Michigan Saturday with a cool, brisk Sunday in the wake of the system.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.