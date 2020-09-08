Cloudy, Cool Weather Will Continue Through Mid-Week
Some Rain is Likely Over Mainly Southeastern Portions of the U.P.
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday: Mainly cloudy, some rain developing mostly south and east of a line from Marquette to Iron River
Highs: 50 into the 50s
Thursday: Early morning frost likely over the western interior, then becoming mostly sunny and warmer
Highs: near 60 into the 60s
Friday: Sunny
Highs: 60s
Over the weekend, the system causing snow in the Rockies will move into the Midwest. Showers are likely across most of Upper Michigan Saturday with a cool, brisk Sunday in the wake of the system.
Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.