Cloudy, Cool Weather Will Continue Through Mid-Week

Some Rain is Likely Over Mainly Southeastern Portions of the U.P.
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday: Mainly cloudy, some rain developing mostly south and east of a line from Marquette to Iron River

Highs: 50 into the 50s

Thursday: Early morning frost likely over the western interior, then becoming mostly sunny and warmer

Highs: near 60 into the 60s

Friday: Sunny

Highs: 60s

Over the weekend, the system causing snow in the Rockies will move into the Midwest.  Showers are likely across most of Upper Michigan Saturday with a cool, brisk Sunday in the wake of the system.

