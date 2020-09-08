CLK Rotary hosts Labor Day golf

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - The CLK Rotary hosted a golf tournament fundraiser for Labor Day.

Several of the Rotary’s other fundraisers were canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, an outdoor golfing tournament was supported by local Calumet businesses.

“Many area businesses supported us with gifts of cash, donations, gift certificates, which was great,” said Joel Keranen, president of the Rotary. “I know a lot of businesses are hurting from the Corona Virus times, but this is a good little fundraiser for us.”

The raised money will go to helping Calumet Township build a new park, along with donations from other public and private organizations, like the Portage Health Foundation.

“Calumet Township is getting behind this park with monetary donations,” said Keranen, “and there’s kind of a public/private event that’s meeting and trying to get this park some traction.”

There was a turnout at the Calumet Golf Club of around 54 people. With a $25 entry fee, the golf game has proven effective.

“I’m really pleased with the output,” said Donald Kilpela, a member of the Rotary. “I was a little worried this morning when I got up and saw how cold it was and how windy it was; I was worried weather anybody would show up, but we had a very nice turnout and so we’re gonna raise good money today.”

The total of the day was around $2,200. The Rotary had planned future fundraising events, though with COVID-19 it is uncertain if they will be possible.

