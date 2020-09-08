Advertisement

Biden, Trump both to campaign in Michigan

By Kristin Kasper
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -With just eight weeks until the November election, the Presidential race is heating up. This week, both President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are set to visit Michigan.

Wednesday, former Vice President Joe Biden is expected to make his first trip to the state since he officially became the Democratic presidential nominee.

“We’re are going to turn that tide and make Michigan blue again,” said Chris Meagher, DNC Deputy Communications Director.

While the campaign is late to release details of the event, Meagher says Biden will likely focus his remarks on his plan to rebuild the economy following the coronavirus pandemic.

“As a part of this plan, he’s going to be bringing back a million jobs to the auto industry, creating more union jobs, and making sure union representation is listened to,” said Meagher.

On Thursday, President Trump is set to visit an airfield in Freeland. He is scheduled to appear at Avflight Saginaw in Freeland on Thursday, September 10 at 7 p.m.

“Michigan is a very important state in presidential politics,” said Trump Campaign National Press Secretary Hogan Gidley. “But, it also is a representation of the successes of this President’s first term in office.”

Gidley says the President will likely tout his work in officer to create and maintain midwestern manufacturing jobs.

“This president came in and he did things completely different. He put up trade deals that actually work for the American middle class,” said Gidley.

Trump narrowly won the state in 2016 by less than 11,000 votes. Both parties say they will continue to focus in on Michigan.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Democratic convention takeaways: Make history, pound Trump

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 12:14 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
There has been one persistent theme in the Democratic National Convention so far: to portray President Donald Trump as unsuited for the White House.

Politics

Key takeaways from night 2 of the Democratic convention

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 12:06 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
On the second night of the Democratic National Convention, party leaders tried to blend its past with its future.

Politics

AP FACT CHECK: Michelle Obama and the kids in ‘cages’

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 1:21 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Michelle Obama assailed President Donald Trump on Monday for ripping migrant children from their parents and throwing them into cages.

Coronavirus

Trump and Biden trade barbs over coronavirus response, masks

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:15 AM EDT
President Donald Trump is attacking Joe Biden for calling on governors to mandate all Americans wear masks.

National

President Trump bans dealings with Chinese owners of TikTok, WeChat

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:59 AM EDT
|
By TALI ARBEL
President Donald Trump on Thursday ordered an unspecified ban on “transactions” with the Chinese owners of the consumer apps TikTok and WeChat.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests negative after positive test before Trump visit

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 11:07 PM EDT
|
By FARNOUSH AMIRI and DAN SEWELL
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tested positive Thursday for the coronavirus just ahead a planned meeting with President Donald Trump.

Politics

Facebook, citing virus misinformation, deletes Trump post

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 10:09 PM EDT
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY
Facebook has deleted a post by President Donald Trump for the first time, saying it violated its policy against spreading misinformation about the coronavirus.

Politics

Microsoft in advanced talks to buy TikTok’s US business

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 3:34 PM EDT
|
By KEVIN FREKING and ZEKE MILLER
President Donald Trump said he will take action as soon as Saturday to ban Chinese-owned video app TikTok from the United States.

Coronavirus

No virus bill yet: White House, GOP at odds over jobless aid

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:45 PM EDT
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
Negotiations over a new COVID-19 rescue bill were in flux Friday after the White House floated cutting an unemployment benefits boost to as little as $100 and President Donald Trump turned to a new priority, adding money to build a new FBI headquarters.

Coronavirus

Trump wears mask in public for first time during pandemic

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 6:58 PM EDT
President Donald Trump wore a mask during a visit to a military hospital on Saturday, the first time the president has been seen in public with the type of facial covering recommended by health officials as a precaution against spreading or becoming infected by the novel coronavirus.

Coronavirus

Republicans, with exception of Trump, now push mask-wearing

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 7:09 PM EDT
|
By AAMER MADHANI and LAURIE KELLMAN Associated Press
In Republican circles -- with the notable exception of the man who leads the party -- the debate about masks is over: It’s time to put one on.