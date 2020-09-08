Biden, Trump both to campaign in Michigan

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -With just eight weeks until the November election, the Presidential race is heating up. This week, both President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are set to visit Michigan.

Wednesday, former Vice President Joe Biden is expected to make his first trip to the state since he officially became the Democratic presidential nominee.

“We’re are going to turn that tide and make Michigan blue again,” said Chris Meagher, DNC Deputy Communications Director.

While the campaign is late to release details of the event, Meagher says Biden will likely focus his remarks on his plan to rebuild the economy following the coronavirus pandemic.

“As a part of this plan, he’s going to be bringing back a million jobs to the auto industry, creating more union jobs, and making sure union representation is listened to,” said Meagher.

On Thursday, President Trump is set to visit an airfield in Freeland. He is scheduled to appear at Avflight Saginaw in Freeland on Thursday, September 10 at 7 p.m.

“Michigan is a very important state in presidential politics,” said Trump Campaign National Press Secretary Hogan Gidley. “But, it also is a representation of the successes of this President’s first term in office.”

Gidley says the President will likely tout his work in officer to create and maintain midwestern manufacturing jobs.

“This president came in and he did things completely different. He put up trade deals that actually work for the American middle class,” said Gidley.

Trump narrowly won the state in 2016 by less than 11,000 votes. Both parties say they will continue to focus in on Michigan.

