Wisconsin man charged with assault with intent to murder in Ironwood stabbing incident

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - A Wisconsin man is in the Gogebic County Jail facing charges of assault with intent to murder in the stabbing of a man in Ironwood late Tuesday, September 1.

Benjamin Allen Bozile, 30, of Gillett, faces life in prison if convicted.

The charges stem from an incident at a motel at 424 W. Cloverland Drive. Officers were called there for reports of a man laying in the parking lot bleeding.

Police say a 36-year-old man was stabbed several times and had his throat slit. He was taken by Beacon Ambulance to Aspirus Ironwood for initial treatment. He was later airlifted to Aspirus Wausau where he remains in serious but stable condition.

Bozile fled the scene but was spotted by a Wisconsin State Trooper. After a short pursuit, Bozile was stopped and arrested. He was then taken to the Iron County Wisconsin Jail in Hurley. He has since been extradited to Michigan.

Bozile was arraigned in Gogebic County District County. He remains at the Gogebic County Jail.

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.