Windy & cool holiday

Cooler than normal trend follows
By Jennifer Perez
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
A strong area of low pressure moving across Ontario will keep strong wind gusts around through about midday. Plus, we remain under a cool pocket of air through midweek. A warming trend begins on Thursday with highs reaching back in the 60s.

Labor Day: Windy morning and becoming mostly cloudy

· Highs: Low to mid 50s west, upper 50s to low 60s south, upper 50s east

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with afternoon light rain moving in for the central and eastern U.P.

· Highs: Low to mid 50s wets, mid 50 central, upper 50s east

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and light rain continuing for the central and east

· Highs: Low 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, dry and milder

· Highs: Low 60s

Friday: Mostly sunny, dry and seasonal

· Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Saturday: Turning cloudy with rain showers and thunderstorms

· Highs: Mid 60s

Sunday: Partly cloudy and mild

· Highs: Around 60°

Forecast

Breezy winds of change keeping it cool Labor Day and for much of the week

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Noel Navarro
A cool northwesterly flow takes over the UP on Labor Day, with gusty winds in excess of 30 miles per hour at times along the Lake Superior shorelines. The next storm system looks to arrive Tuesday to produce rain chances midweek.

Forecast

Labor Day Weekend takes a stormy turn Sunday afternoon

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 2:09 AM EDT
|
By Noel Navarro
Storm system on Sunday to produce rain and possible thunderstorms from west to east during the day and into the evening.

Forecast

The Labor Day Weekend Starts Sunny with Seasonably Cool Temperatures

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 7:13 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC Weather Story for September 4, 2020

Forecast

Pleasant fall-like conditions to kick off the weekend

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 8:16 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
A pleasant weekend followed by a cooler trend is on the way.

Forecast

A Cool, Brisk End to the Work Week

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:54 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
Weather story for the evening of September 3, 2020

Forecast

Fall storm moves in today

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 8:52 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
Fall storm will keep conditions rainy and windy

Forecast

Strong Low-Pressure Passing North and Then East, Means a Windy Thursday

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:53 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
Weather story for the evening of September 2, 2020

Forecast

Pleasant day before system brings windy conditions

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 7:39 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
A system on Thursday will bring strong winds and rain!

Forecast

Winds will Crank Up Across Upper Michigan as an Early Fall Weather Pattern Sets Up

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 6:54 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
Weather Story for September 1, 2020

Forecast

Seasonal & quiet day

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 7:11 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
quiet few days before strong system thursday