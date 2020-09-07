Windy & cool holiday
Cooler than normal trend follows
A strong area of low pressure moving across Ontario will keep strong wind gusts around through about midday. Plus, we remain under a cool pocket of air through midweek. A warming trend begins on Thursday with highs reaching back in the 60s.
Labor Day: Windy morning and becoming mostly cloudy
· Highs: Low to mid 50s west, upper 50s to low 60s south, upper 50s east
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with afternoon light rain moving in for the central and eastern U.P.
· Highs: Low to mid 50s wets, mid 50 central, upper 50s east
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and light rain continuing for the central and east
· Highs: Low 50s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, dry and milder
· Highs: Low 60s
Friday: Mostly sunny, dry and seasonal
· Highs: Mid to upper 60s
Saturday: Turning cloudy with rain showers and thunderstorms
· Highs: Mid 60s
Sunday: Partly cloudy and mild
· Highs: Around 60°
