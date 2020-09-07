Advertisement

UPDATE: Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases increase by 42 Monday

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is no longer updating numbers on Sunday. Monday’s update includes Sunday’s data.
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan(WLUC Graphic with MGN Background)
By Sarah Blakely
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan coronavirus cases increased by 42 cases Monday.

Thirty-one cases were added in Houghton County. The Western U.P. Health Department says the spike in cases can be attributed to increased testing at Michigan Tech University. The university’s latest update on Monday shows 63 positive test results in the past 14 days. Four cases were removed in Baraga County. Delta County increased by four cases. Luce, Gogebic, and Dickinson counties each tallied two new cases Monday. Iron County added one new case.

No new deaths were reported.

A total of 44 new recoveries were added Monday. Menominee County reported 20 new recoveries. Delta County added five recoveries. Gogebic County reported 11 new recoveries. Ontonagon County added six, and Houghton and Alger Counties added one new recovery each.

As of Monday, September 7, at 4:00 p.m., there are a total of 1,151 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 687 are considered recovered and 21 have resulted in a death.

For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show eight COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Thursday, September 3. Data was not updated on Sept. 4 or Sept. 5. Aspirus hospitals have seven hospitalized patients, with none in the intensive care unit (ICU). UP Health System hospitals have one COVID-19 patient, and none in the ICU. This data is available through MDHHS.

Out of the 75,282 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan, 1.37% have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Sept. 7.

Michigan reported 1,156 new cases Monday, so the state’s total cases are up to 107,371. Four new deaths were reported statewide. In total, 6,538 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries, updated Saturday on the state’s website, are at 80,678.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com.

