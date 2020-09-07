Students gather for NMU Day

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today, students hung out on one of the Northern Michigan University quads for the campus’s NMU day.

With safety precautions in place, classmates spent some time with each other and enjoyed the great outdoors. Plenty of activities were on site, including Corn Hole, Kan Jam, and Spike Ball.

One student volunteer said there was no better time for her and others to get out and have some fun.

“The fact that we are allowed to have events outside is really important,” said junior Anna Watson. “It is obviously really good for students’ mental health just to get out and go and do something and not be stuck in their rooms all day.”

Everyone at the event was wearing masks to avoid a potential COVID-19 outbreak. NMU’s next event is homecoming week, which begins September 20th.

