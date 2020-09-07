PHOTOS: Michigan GOP Headquarters vandalized

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The headquarters of the Michigan Republican Party in Lansing was vandalized Sunday night.

According to a press release and photos shared by the MIGOP, the statements spray-painted on the building were “F**k ICE” - a reference to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency - as well as “F**K Police”, “Abolish Police”, and “F**k 12”, an anti-police slogan.

Sunday night our building was vandalized with radical anti-police statements. We will not be intimidated, and we will continue to work hard to ensure President @realDonaldTrump is re-elected!#LeadRight #MITV20 pic.twitter.com/r56biu3oWj — Michigan GOP (@MIGOP) September 7, 2020

A report of the incident was filed with the City of Lansing Police Department, the MIGOP says.

“The Michigan Republican Party is proud to stand by the men and women of law enforcement, and I am incredibly proud of my service with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency,” said Laura Cox, Chairman of the Michigan Republican Party and a former ICE agent, in a statement. “This vandalism is emblematic of the chaos sweeping through our nation’s Democrat-run cities, as the radical left uses criminal tactics to try and extort weak politicians into defunding the men and woman who keep us safe. Republicans will not be intimidated. President Trump will not be intimidated. And this November, the American people will show the world they will not be intimidated when they reelect President Donald Trump.”

