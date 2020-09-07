Advertisement

PHOTOS: Michigan GOP Headquarters vandalized

A report of the incident was filed with the City of Lansing Police Department.
(NBC15)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The headquarters of the Michigan Republican Party in Lansing was vandalized Sunday night.

According to a press release and photos shared by the MIGOP, the statements spray-painted on the building were “F**k ICE” - a reference to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency - as well as “F**K Police”, “Abolish Police”, and “F**k 12”, an anti-police slogan.

A report of the incident was filed with the City of Lansing Police Department, the MIGOP says.

“The Michigan Republican Party is proud to stand by the men and women of law enforcement, and I am incredibly proud of my service with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency,” said Laura Cox, Chairman of the Michigan Republican Party and a former ICE agent, in a statement. “This vandalism is emblematic of the chaos sweeping through our nation’s Democrat-run cities, as the radical left uses criminal tactics to try and extort weak politicians into defunding the men and woman who keep us safe. Republicans will not be intimidated. President Trump will not be intimidated. And this November, the American people will show the world they will not be intimidated when they reelect President Donald Trump.”

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Driver injured in Delta County off-road vehicle crash

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ryan Fenley
A man was transported to UP Health System-Marquette Saturday night after crashing into a bridge.

News

906 Day: The celebration of all things Yooper

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Noel Navarro
906 Day: The busy Labor Day Weekend drew visitors to join in on a proud UP tradition.

News

Ontonagon hosts 64th annual Labor Day parade

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
Ontonagon typically throws the largest festival in the UP, but this year’s event was much different than the rest.

News

Michigan SOS focused on accuracy and transparency for presidential election

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Jocelyn Benson ensures the public that they can trust the mail-in voting process.

Latest News

News

Coronavirus cases will no longer be reported on Sundays

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Sunday and Monday data will be reported on Mondays.

News

Marquette native gets to final of international video competition

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Ben Cole is one of five finalists in the world for the competition.

News

BeWell Marquette holds official grand opening downtown

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 10:59 PM EDT
|
By Noel Navarro
BeWell Marquette is a collaborative wellness center intended for all ages and capabilities.

News

Family in need after house fire

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 10:42 PM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
The Reichel family is trying to get back on their feet after their home caught on fire Thursday.

News

Campus Fun: NMU students begin Labor Day events with Cornhole Tournament

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 10:22 PM EDT
|
By Noel Navarro
Northern Michigan University is promoting safe events for the Labor Day weekend. The first one on the lineup: the campus cornhole tournament.

News

Cedar River kicks off Labor Day Weekend with annual Bridge Walk

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 9:08 PM EDT
|
By Matt Price
Members of the armed forces and veterans honored.