Labor Day celebrated virtually in the Upper Peninsula

Past parades and speakers shown to honor the workforce and labor unions.
By Matt Price
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - On a normal labor day, the Upper Peninsula would hold labor union parades and festivals dedicated to workers who give it their all to help their communities. Today, however, had a different feel to it.

Holiday festivities were all virtual through a Facebook Live hosted by the U.P. Regional Labor Federation. The Facebook livestream showed images and clips from past labor day parades and gatherings to give today’s workers a sense of normalcy.

“Every day, you find the strength and the dignity of work and secure a better future for all,” said Richard Trumka, the President of the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO), “allowing the next generation to do better than the last. and, that’s the american dream.”

The event was meant to serve as a reminder to the U.P. labor force that as long as everyone sticks by one another, then the people around them can benefit.

“This whole labor movement is founded on one principle: that our solidarity with one another is our strength,” said Ron Bieber, the President of the Michigan AFL-CIO.

Multiple speakers shared recorded messages with viewers, including Michigan Senator Gary Peters. He says workers are a top priority during these unprecedented times.

“It is more important than ever that we strive to put our workers first,” Peters said. “To me, that means standing up for workers each and every day.”

Workers across the U.P. were also addressed about how no matter what challenges come their way, they will always find a way to pick themselves up off the ground.

“Yeah, we have been knocked down this year a time or two,” Trumka stated. “But, in the Upper Peninsula, throughout Michigan, and all across America, union members always get back up and step up.”

It may not have been the labor day that everyone had expected. But, the workforce and union members say they are working to make life better for everyone.

