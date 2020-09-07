EXCLUSIVE: John Kerry and ‘Trump 2020′ National Press Secretary discuss pending election

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Both Joe Biden and President Donald Trump’s campaigns are making their pitch to voters.

“Well he deserves another four years because he has worked to improve the lives of all Americans and has done so regardless of race, religion, color or creed,” said Hogan Gidley, ‘Trump 2020’ National Press Secretary.

“I think Joe Biden is the right choice for America because first of all he tells the truth and secondly Joe Biden has the experience that we need at this moment and time,” said John Kerry, former U.S. Secretary of State.

Both campaigns also addressing Michigan. A state that was won by 10,704 votes in 2016.

“Michigan is a very unique state,” said Gidley. “A lot of states of some nuances. What you do have though is a core in Michigan that understands something that we get as Republicans and that this president gets.”

“Well Michiganders faced a very specific challenge in their economy over the last years,” said Kerry. “Particularly in 2008 when the automobile industry crashed, and the finance industry crashed. We were on the brink of financial disaster. Who stepped up and helped solve it? Barack Obama and Joe Biden.”

A stark difference between the two campaigns, how they view the president’s response to unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

“The president has been very clear, these investigations need to play out,” said Gidley. “He disagrees fundamentally with the thought that this county is systemically racist. It’s not.”

“Well I thought President Trump’s response to Kenosha has been insensitive and has lacked truth,” said Kerry.

Both Kerry and Gidley agree, there’s a lot at stake in this year’s election.

“The culture is at stake here. What we’ve seen with these riots, and the violence, the looting, the death, the destruction and democrats didn’t say a word about that for 90 days,” said Gidley.

“When we have a president, who is laying the groundwork to be able to claim that the election is rigged than all Americans need to understand that our democracy is at risk,” said Kerry.

This as Gidley says, he does understand those who don’t approve of everything President Trump does, but doesn’t believe his supporters are at the center of violent protests.

“You can’t tell me there’s a single Trump voter out there riding around smashing storefronts and stealing merchandise. It doesn’t exists. Those people our Joe Biden supporters,” said Gidley. “Look I understand there may be some people out there who don’t like a tweet, don’t like what he says every once in a while, but what they love is what he has done for this country.”

Meanwhile Kerry says his focus is on voter turnout.

“The single most important thing is voting no matter what. Every American has an obligation to vote,” said Kerry. “We in America need to take our democracy very seriously.”

Both sides pushing for their candidate, with election day less than two months away.

