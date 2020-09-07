Advertisement

Driver injured in off-road vehicle crash

(WCTV)
By Ryan Fenley
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MASONVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Troopers from the Michigan State Police Gladstone Post were dispatched to the Dutch Mill bridge on S-15 Road in Masonville Township, Delta County, for a report of an ORV personal injury crash Saturday evening around 10:30.

Subsequent investigation showed the driver of the off-road vehicle was not wearing a helmet, took a curve too quickly, crashed into the bridge to when he was ejected and landed on several rocks.

The driver sustained a severe injury to the neck.

Troopers were assisted by Masonville EMS on scene where the driver was transported by Rampart EMS to UP Health systems in Marquette. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in this crash, which remains under investigation.

