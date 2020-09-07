Chilly Through Mid-Week with a Chance of Some Rain
A Modest Warm Up is Expected Late in the Week
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, chance of some light rain, mainly southern portions
Highs: around 50 north, 50s south
Wednesday: Cloudy, good chance of some rain
Highs: mainly 50s
Thursday: Clearing with somewhat warmer temperatures
Highs: 60s
Friday: Mostly sunny
Highs: 60s
The next low-pressure area will bring a chance of rain across the U.P. on Saturday.
Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.