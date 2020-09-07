Advertisement

Chilly Through Mid-Week with a Chance of Some Rain

A Modest Warm Up is Expected Late in the Week
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, chance of some light rain, mainly southern portions

Highs: around 50 north, 50s south

Wednesday: Cloudy, good chance of some rain

Highs: mainly 50s

Thursday: Clearing with somewhat warmer temperatures

Highs: 60s

Friday: Mostly sunny

Highs: 60s

The next low-pressure area will bring a chance of rain across the U.P. on Saturday.

