Campgrounds, R.V. stores see increased traffic

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) -Upper Michigan campgrounds have been full this year, especially during holiday weekends.

“It’s nice to see everybody out enjoying themselves,” said the Pentoga Park campground manager and host, Chris West.

West says after opening late on June 12, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the area has been packed.

“Yeah, the regulars always come back here, and a lot of new people,” he said.

The busyness continues to hold true for Pentoga Park. According to the host, 134 sites are in the campground. Each weekend, each one of those sites have been booked.

One of those people, veteran camper Sue Treado, says she’s been coming to Pentoga since she was 7-years-old.

“I come here because of memories,” said Treado, who is from Crivitz, Wisconsin.

Those moments are now being created with her granddaughters, Aubrey and Brooklyn Pomeroy.

“I love that everyone is so friendly,” said 10-year-old Aubrey.

No matter where you go, campers and bikes fill the sites.

“I love the part you can camp here, and all that stuff,” said 5-year-old Brooklyn.

But right now it may be a little difficult to find campers or R.V.s to buy.

“It’s been an interesting year, this year,” said Northern R.V. Center’s president and general manager, Eli Ward.

Ward says sales have been up, but supply has been short. All summer, the center has been trying to get their supplies. Ward added the 2021′s will be in shortly.

“We have not done any price increase this summer,” he said.

Ward says he hopes this allows people to get out and enjoy the outdoors.

“It’s been encouraging because families are really getting back to their roots,” he added.

Pentoga Park plans to stay open until the end of September, giving families the opportunity to say goodbye to cabin fever.

