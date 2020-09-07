Advertisement

Breezy winds of change keeping it cool Labor Day and for much of the week

Below seasonal temperatures possible throughout the UP.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 1:28 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A cool northwesterly flow takes over the UP on Labor Day, with gusty winds in excess of 30 miles per hour at times along the Lake Superior shorelines. The next storm system looks to arrive Tuesday to produce rain chances midweek.

Labor Day: Cool, mostly cloudy with breezy northwest winds 20-30 mph

• Highs: 50s north, 60s south

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers

• Highs: 50

Wednesday: Cloudy, scattered showers

• Highs: 50

Thursday: Partly cloudy, warmer, chance of showers east

• Highs: 60

Friday: Partly cloudy

• Highs: 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers

• Highs: 60s

Sunday: Partly cloudy

• Highs: 60s

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Labor Day Weekend takes a stormy turn Sunday afternoon

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 2:09 AM EDT
|
By Noel Navarro
Storm system on Sunday to produce rain and possible thunderstorms from west to east during the day and into the evening.

Forecast

The Labor Day Weekend Starts Sunny with Seasonably Cool Temperatures

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 7:13 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC Weather Story for September 4, 2020

Forecast

Pleasant fall-like conditions to kick off the weekend

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 8:16 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
A pleasant weekend followed by a cooler trend is on the way.

Forecast

A Cool, Brisk End to the Work Week

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:54 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
Weather story for the evening of September 3, 2020

Latest News

Forecast

Fall storm moves in today

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 8:52 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
Fall storm will keep conditions rainy and windy

Forecast

Strong Low-Pressure Passing North and Then East, Means a Windy Thursday

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:53 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
Weather story for the evening of September 2, 2020

Forecast

Pleasant day before system brings windy conditions

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 7:39 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
A system on Thursday will bring strong winds and rain!

Forecast

Winds will Crank Up Across Upper Michigan as an Early Fall Weather Pattern Sets Up

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 6:54 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
Weather Story for September 1, 2020

Forecast

Seasonal & quiet day

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 7:11 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
quiet few days before strong system thursday

Forecast

More Sunshine Expected Tuesday

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 7:05 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
Weather Story for the evening of August 31, 2020.