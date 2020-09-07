Breezy winds of change keeping it cool Labor Day and for much of the week

A cool northwesterly flow takes over the UP on Labor Day, with gusty winds in excess of 30 miles per hour at times along the Lake Superior shorelines. The next storm system looks to arrive Tuesday to produce rain chances midweek.

Labor Day: Cool, mostly cloudy with breezy northwest winds 20-30 mph

• Highs: 50s north, 60s south

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers

• Highs: 50

Wednesday: Cloudy, scattered showers

• Highs: 50

Thursday: Partly cloudy, warmer, chance of showers east

• Highs: 60

Friday: Partly cloudy

• Highs: 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers

• Highs: 60s

Sunday: Partly cloudy

• Highs: 60s

