906 Day: The celebration of all things Yooper

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Labor Day Weekend attracted many visitors to the Upper Peninsula. Luckily, it falls on a day where the pride of the UP is at its brightest.

Tourists were out and about in Marquette for a last round of souvenirs to finish out the summer. 906 Day ambassador Bugsy Sailor says it was quite busy at his U.P. Supply Co. apparel store downtown. Numbers of shoppers dropped in -- and no problems complying with masks.

The 906 area code is exclusive only to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. And Sailor said it’s a symbol that reminds of the region’s geography, heritage -- and what it means to be a Yooper.

“It’s a great day to warm up the sauna. It’s a great day to take a dip in Superior, to grab a pasty and just to pay homage to all those Upper Peninsula traditions,” he said.

The popularity grows even on social media, as UP Supply Company’s Instagram -- has over seven-thousand followers and counting.

As Sailor would say: “Let’s celebrate the Upper Peninsula, ’eh!” With that, he encourages businesses to come up with their own promotions and clever campaigns -- in the commemoration of all things Yooper.

