Michigan SOC focused on accuracy and transparency for presidential election

Mail-in Drop Box
Mail-in Drop Box(kkco/kjct)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sunday morning, Michigan Secretary of State, Jocelyn Benson, emphasized truth and accuracy going into the presidential election on NBC’s Meet the Press.

Mail-in voting is the preferred method of voting for most Americans this year due to the ongoing health crisis.

Benson said Michigan has already had three successful elections this year using the ballot system and they are prepared for November’s election.

Unlike other states, Michigan cannot process their votes until election night. Benson called it ’Election Week’ due to the time it will take to count every ballot, but ensures accuracy during the process.

“I’m also laser focused on accuracy and if it takes a few extra days to ensure we have a full and accurate counting of the results of every race, that’s what it’s going to take,” Benson said. “We’re going to be transparent throughout that whole process to make sure every citizen knows where we are in the counting process and how many more ballots we have to get through.”

Meet the Press host, Chuck Todd, asked Benson if she was worried that people may take the delay of results in Michigan to declaring a ’phony winner’. She said, yes but will counter the ’misinformation’ with truth and accuracy.

“These are the ballots that have been counted and reported. This is where the work is still happening and we’ll continue to keep the public updated.”

Benson said being that source of trusted information of clear facts and data is going to be really important for every Secretary of State this year.

