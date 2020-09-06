Advertisement

Marquette native gets to final of international video competition

Ben Cole is one of five finalists in the world for the competition.
The Faction Collection 2021 Re-Edit Competition
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette native Ben Cole is the U.S. Finalist for ’The Collective: 20/21 Re-Edit Competition’.

Competitors used downloaded footage from the Faction Collection and re-edited it to create their own trailer.

Cole is one of five finalists across the globe.

“Honestly, I was shocked to get the news,” Cole said. “As I’d say, it was unexpected. I’ve followed Faction for a while as one of my favorite ski film companies. So, it’s an honor to be recognized at this level by them.”

The winner gets free skis of their choice, a feature on the Faction website, ‘swag packs’ and goodies, but he needs your vote in order to win.

Voting is open to everyone; plus, you can even win a prize for yourself. Each vote will be entered into a raffle to win a pair of all-new Prodigy 2.0 skis.

To vote and see Cole’s edited video, go to Faction Skis’ website. Voting closes 3 a.m. Wednesday, September 9.

