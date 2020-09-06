Labor Day Weekend takes a stormy turn Sunday afternoon
Gusty winds, widespread rain and thunderstorms possible
The incoming system on Sunday sets off a cooling trend into next week that keep daytime temperatures below seasonal.
Sunday: Increasing clouds with breezy south winds 20-30 mph, chance of scattered showers and few thunderstorms spreading from west to east during the day into the evening
Highs: Upper 60s to lower 70s
Labor Day: Getting cooler, mostly cloudy with breezy northwest winds 20-30 mph
Highs: 50s north, 60s south
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers
Highs: 50s
Wednesday: Cloudy with scattered showers
Highs: 50s
Thursday: Partly cloudy, chance of showers east
Highs: 50s to 60s
Friday: Partly cloudy
Highs: 60s
Saturday: Partly cloudy
Highs: 60s
