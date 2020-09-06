Labor Day Weekend takes a stormy turn Sunday afternoon

The incoming system on Sunday sets off a cooling trend into next week that keep daytime temperatures below seasonal.

Sunday: Increasing clouds with breezy south winds 20-30 mph, chance of scattered showers and few thunderstorms spreading from west to east during the day into the evening

Highs: Upper 60s to lower 70s

Labor Day: Getting cooler, mostly cloudy with breezy northwest winds 20-30 mph

Highs: 50s north, 60s south

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers

Highs: 50s

Wednesday: Cloudy with scattered showers

Highs: 50s

Thursday: Partly cloudy, chance of showers east

Highs: 50s to 60s

Friday: Partly cloudy

Highs: 60s

Saturday: Partly cloudy

Highs: 60s

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.