Family in need after house fire

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - One family is left to figure out what’s next for them after their home caught on fire Thursday in Chocolay Township.

Home owner, Scott Reichel, said the Chocolay Fire Department deemed the home ‘unliveable’ from all of the smoke and water damage.

The cause of the sire is suspected to be electrical.

The home was not covered by fire insurance. Plus, they must remove the trailer off of the property which costs roughly $5,000.

Reichel is in school right now and can’t afford to replace their home.

“Not really making a lot of money yet,” Reichel said. “A lot of what they give me comes with the education, which I’m grateful. So, I do make a wage while going through school. I don’t have the funds to replace this right now or know what to do about it.”

Reichel’s mother, Gail Varty started a GoFundMe page for the family. They are about $1,500 away from their goal.

