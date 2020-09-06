Advertisement

Cedar River kicks off Labor Day Weekend with annual Bridge Walk

Members of the armed forces and veterans honored.
(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - It is the start of Labor Day Weekend in Cedar River, and adults, children, dogs, and even ponies came together for the annual Bridge Walk, an event that began in 1985 as a spoof of the regular walk that takes place on the Mackinac Bridge.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the crowd was not as large as it was in the past. However, Scot Fernstrum was proud of how many people took part in the walk to support the community and each other.

“It shows me...that people are willing to come out and make a difference in this community and support this community,” Fernstrum said, “and that’s huge. It makes me feel really happy.”

But it was not just Yoopers and other Michiganders who took part in this event.

“There’s, I think, one from new jersey that was here today,” Fernstrum explained. We have had people from California.”

Every year, a Bridge Walk queen is crowned and leads the walk over the river. This year, though, marked the first time ever that a queen and king were crowned.

Michigan veterans also led an honorary salute towards past and present military members.

“It’s a tremendous tribute to the veterans, those that are still with us, and those who are no longer with us,” said Chuck Severson, a military veteran and one of the original Bridge Walkers.

Some of the people, including Wendie Starzynski, created signs to hold while walking across the bridge. Her sign read, “Spread love. Be kind.”

“When you do see people come together, it makes you have hope,” Starzynski said. “It makes you have faith. It makes you feel like there is so much good that can come and that we can work through this.”

In the end, the message is clear on this Labor Day Weekend: walk across the bridge today, and build better bridges with each other tomorrow.

