Campus Fun: NMU students begin Labor Day events with Cornhole Tournament

About 40 teams participated in the safe competition at Wright Street Fields.
Labor Day festivities at NMU kick off with campus cornhole tournament.
Labor Day festivities at NMU kick off with campus cornhole tournament.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University is promoting safe events for the Labor Day weekend, and the first one kicked off due to popular demand.

Students participated in a cornhole tournament on campus Saturday, taking full advantage of the sunny weather conditions. About 40 teams signed up for the competition that began at 10:00 a.m. and continued into the afternoon hours.

Organizers from Housing and Residence Life said the Labor Day weekend activities usually includes an annual kickball tournament. However, participants decided to go with the safer option in compliance with Centers for Disease Control guidelines.

“I think a lot of students are excited be here. You know we’re doing what we can to help build a community at Northern. So events like this are always nice -- to see students out and about, socially distancing and having a good time,” said Lucas Dushack of NMU Housing and Residence Life.

The university’s next event, NMU Day, is scheduled for Sunday from 2-7 p.m. on Marquette Mountain.

