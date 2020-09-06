Advertisement

BeWell Marquette holds official grand opening downtown

The wellness center featured a variety of activities in meditation, dance and massage therapy.
BeWell offers a variety of wellness programs for all ages and capabilities.
BeWell offers a variety of wellness programs for all ages and capabilities.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - BeWell Marquette opened its doors downtown Saturday, full staff on-hand to demonstrate the various wellness services the center has to offer to its anticipating guests.

Inside, customers took a tour of the salt therapy and group class rooms, and were even treated to introductory programs in meditation and dance. Outside, staff provided free massage therapy sessions.

Co-owner Kate Lewandowski says BeWell has something to offer for all ages and capabilities.

“We have whole diverse mix of offering. And we want people to feel welcome. And you don’t have to be in any state of fitness or not fitness. We want people to leave feeling inspired and that they have options,” she said.

BeWell has ensured that social distancing will be encouraged -- including wearing masks.

The center hosts three types of wellness services in the form of group classes, personal sessions and salt therapy. Virtual classes are also available.

Pricing, membership and workshop schedules can be found on on their website.

See more of BeWell Marquette on Facebook.

