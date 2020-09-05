Advertisement

UPDATE: Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases increase by 20 Saturday

Houghton County added 50 percent of the new cases in Upper Michigan and two new deaths Saturday.
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan(WLUC Graphic with MGN Background)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan coronavirus cases increased by 20 cases Saturday.

Ten cases were reported in Houghton County. Four new cases were added in Baraga County. Delta County increased by two. Luce, Iron and Marquette and Schoolcraft counties each tallied one new case Saturday. Michigan Department of Health and Human Services data also removed two cases from Dickinson County.

Two new deaths were reported Saturday in Houghton County. No new recoveries were reported Saturday.

As of Saturday, September 5, at 4:30 p.m., there are a total of 1,113 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 662 are considered recovered and 21 have resulted in a death.

For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show eight COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Thursday, September 3. Data was not updated on Sept. 4 or Sept. 5. Aspirus hospitals have seven hospitalized patients, with none in the intensive care unit (ICU). UP Health System hospitals have one COVID-19 patient, and none in the ICU. This data is available through MDHHS.

Out of the 74,054 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan, 1.37 percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Sept. 5.

Michigan reported 838 new cases Saturday, so the state’s total cases are up to 106,215. Eight new deaths were reported statewide. Three of those deaths were identified during a Vital Records review, which means 6,534 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries, updated Saturday on the state’s website, are at 80,678.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

