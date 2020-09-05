Advertisement

Menominee man arrested in meth bust; more arrests expected

The investigation remains ongoing and additional arrests are expected.
(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday, detectives from the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) arrested a 56-year-old man from Menominee for charges related to manufacturing meth.

Detectives assigned to UPSET obtained information and determined the suspect was manufacturing meth at his residence located at on 10th Street in the City of Menominee. Detectives obtained a search warrant for the suspect residence.

During a search of the residence detectives located components used to manufacturing meth and finished meth product. The suspect was arrested and lodged at the Menominee County Jail.

Officers from the Menominee City Police Department and firefighter from the Menominee City Fire Department assisted at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing and additional arrests are expected. The name of the suspect arrested is being withheld pend his arraignment.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Marquette man seriously injured in moped crash

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Greg Trick
He lost control of his moped and crashed into a car at the intersection of Grove St. and County Road 492.

News

Negaunee City Council to host meeting on the fate and future of The Vista Theater

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Noel Navarro
The Negaunee City Council meets on September 10th, and high atop their agenda is the future and fate of the historic Vista theater.

News

Mitch Lake leaves WMPL

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Connor Veenstra
Local legend Mitch Lake has left the radio job he's had for forty years.

News

Educational nonprofit awards NMU with $10,000 Grant

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Noel Navarro
Michigan College Access Network awards $10,000 grant to NMU supporting college access and postsecondary achievement.

Latest News

News

Horse stable in Sands Township houses neglected horses

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Sally's Fund has a fully functioning barn at the Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (UPAWS) to house neglected or abused horses until they're healthy again and ready to be adopted to their new home.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases increase by 23 Friday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Out of the 71,584 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan, 1.32 percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Sept. 4.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

News

NMU’s BEAR Center program director appointed to Michigan Autism Council

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Jacob Daar, Ph.D., of Marquette, is an assistant professor and the program director for the Behavior Education, Assessment, and Research Center at Northern Michigan University.

News

Gov. Whitmer appoints Marquette, St. Ignace residents to Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The council serves to encourage, develop, and facilitate an enriched environment of creative and cultural activity in Michigan.

News

Sheriff: Drugged, drunk driving could cost you

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office will have more patrols out for Labor Day weekend, looking for erratic driving, seat belt violations and other violations.