Marquette man seriously injured in moped crash

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A 31-year-old Marquette man is hospitalized with serious injuries after crashing his moped.

It happened at 6:35 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Grove Street and County Road 492 in Marquette Township.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of the moped lost control and fell onto the roadway.

The moped then crashed into a car that was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection.

The moped driver was taken to UP Health System Marquette for treatment of serious injuries. His name has not been released.

The driver of the car was not hurt.

