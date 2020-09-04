Advertisement

Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases increase by 21 Friday

Out of the 71,584 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan, 1.32 percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Sept. 4.
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan(WLUC Graphic with MGN Background)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan coronavirus cases increased by 21 cases Friday.

Seven new cases each were added in Delta and Houghton counties. Marquette County increased by three, while Mackinac County reported two. Alger and Iron counties each tallied one new case Friday. Michigan Department of Health and Human Services data also removed one case from Keweenaw County.

Two new recoveries each were reported in Chippewa and Dickinson counties. No new deaths were reported Friday.

As of Friday, September 4, at 4:10 p.m., there are a total of 1,094 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 656 are considered recovered and 19 have resulted in a death.

For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show eight COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Thursday, September 3. Data was not updated on Sept. 4. Aspirus hospitals have seven hospitalized patients, with none in the intensive care unit (ICU). UP Health System hospitals have one COVID-19 patient, and none in the ICU. This data is available through MDHHS.

Out of the 71,584 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan, 1.32 percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Sept. 4.

Michigan reported 982 new cases Friday, so the state’s total cases are up to 105,377. Seven new deaths were reported statewide, which means 6,526 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries, which will be updated Saturday on the state’s website, are at 76,151.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com.

