Touring MSHS before classes begin September 8

There will be a number of changes to the school day
Students will return September 8
Students will return September 8
By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today the halls at Marquette Senior High School are quiet, but they won’t be like that for much longer, soon they’ll be full of students adapting to change. Halls will have one-way traffic, there will be no stopping at lockers in between classes, backpacks will need to be carried throughout the day. These are just a few of the many changes teachers and staff will be working with students on implementing.

“Once the school year is underway, day one, the very first thing we’ll do with every student in our classrooms is go through those expectations and ensure every student knows exactly what the expectation is for them,” said MSHS Principal Jon Young. “Not only they can manage themselves, but they can be part of a positive environment for everyone around them.”

In the classrooms students will notice hand sanitizer and cleaning wipes, rooms rearranged to be as socially distant as possible. In between classes, custodial staff will be spraying surfaces and high touch points with electrostatic sanitizing equipment.

“That allows us to spray down desks,” said Young. “It’s a 30 second kill of any virus, things like that on the surface and so we can efficiently and effectively clean those surfaces.”

Every teacher will have a face shield or face mask with a visible screen, drinking fountains will be covered and students are encouraged to bring their own water bottles and use the refill stations.

It will undoubtedly all be different but Principal Jon Young is confident his team has created a safe and positive learning environment for all students.

“It’s going to be incredibly difficult for teachers to manage online, face to face and hybrid students when we’ve never done anything like that before,” said Young. “And so as a result, there’s going to be great need for flexibility, for grace and for gratitude also, because we’re excited and grateful to have the opportunity to be back with our students.

