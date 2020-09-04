Advertisement

The Labor Day Weekend Starts Sunny with Seasonably Cool Temperatures

Even Cooler Temperatures are Possible Labor Day
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday: Mainly sunny and breezy

Highs: 60s to around 70, warmest south and interior west

Sunday: Increasing cloudiness with south winds picking up, chance of scattered showers and thundershowers spreading eastward during the day into the evening

Highs: 60s to near 70

Labor Day: Cooler, mostly cloudy, chance of scattered showers over southeast portions

Highs: 50s northwest, 60s southeast

The cool weather should continue through much of next week with a chance of much below average daytime highs about mid-week.  There is a chance of periods of rain Tuesday and Wednesday.

