The Labor Day Weekend Starts Sunny with Seasonably Cool Temperatures
Even Cooler Temperatures are Possible Labor Day
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday: Mainly sunny and breezy
Highs: 60s to around 70, warmest south and interior west
Sunday: Increasing cloudiness with south winds picking up, chance of scattered showers and thundershowers spreading eastward during the day into the evening
Highs: 60s to near 70
Labor Day: Cooler, mostly cloudy, chance of scattered showers over southeast portions
Highs: 50s northwest, 60s southeast
The cool weather should continue through much of next week with a chance of much below average daytime highs about mid-week. There is a chance of periods of rain Tuesday and Wednesday.
