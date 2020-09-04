Students return to Bay College West

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - School is back in session, and campuses like Bay College West are adjusting to COVID-19.

Dean Gina Wollner says despite the challenges, classes are off to a great start.

“Heading into this year, everyone is following the rules,” Wollner said. “Everyone is doing what they can and it’s impressive and it’s exciting.”

Students must use a COVID-screening app before they enter the building. Students answer a few health questions on the app, and the results are sent to the college. Masks and social distancing are also required.

However, student Rayanna Jackson says she’s just happy the school is open.

“It’s a big relief,” Jackson said. “It makes it a lot easier to come here.”

While many colleges have seen a decrease in enrollment this year, for Bay College it’s been the opposite Wollner says the increase is mainly local students.

One of those students, freshman Christopher Maynard, just graduated from Breitung township schools. After such an unusual senior year, he’s enjoying this return to normalcy.

“In high school everything was kind of stripped away,” explained Maynard. “Now to get back in the flow of things, it’s kind of nice to be back with people.”

For Wollner, the goal is to provide students with the best experience possible while protecting their health. “I want to keep things going in the right direction,” she said. “I hope students can follow the rules and we can keep everyone safe. We want to be able to deliver a good education to these students in the format that they’re comfortable with.”

Bay College West will continue with COVID precautions in place in hopes that the rest of the year will continue to go smoothly.

