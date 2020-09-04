Sheriff: Drugged, drunk driving could cost you

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - With the Labor Day holiday knocking on the door, local law enforcement is stepping up patrols.

With long weekend, sometimes comes an increase in drunk or drugged driving.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office will have more patrols out, looking for erratic driving, seat belt violations and other violations.

Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt says there are some stiff penalties for drunk or drugged driving.

“A lot of people think they’re not going to go to jail for drunk or drugged driving because of the COVID situation, but you will go to jail for the evening until you sober up and then the courts, you’re talking $10,000 in fines and court costs and attorney fees,” said Sheriff Zyburt.

Zyburt also says they’ve seen an increase in drugged driving instances and reminds residents the sheriff’s office does have a drug recognition expert.

