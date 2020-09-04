Advertisement

Sheriff: Drugged, drunk driving could cost you

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office will have more patrols out for Labor Day weekend, looking for erratic driving, seat belt violations and other violations.
Traffic on US-41 in Marquette County.
Traffic on US-41 in Marquette County.(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - With the Labor Day holiday knocking on the door, local law enforcement is stepping up patrols.

With long weekend, sometimes comes an increase in drunk or drugged driving.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office will have more patrols out, looking for erratic driving, seat belt violations and other violations.

Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt says there are some stiff penalties for drunk or drugged driving.

“A lot of people think they’re not going to go to jail for drunk or drugged driving because of the COVID situation, but you will go to jail for the evening until you sober up and then the courts, you’re talking $10,000 in fines and court costs and attorney fees,” said Sheriff Zyburt.

Zyburt also says they’ve seen an increase in drugged driving instances and reminds residents the sheriff’s office does have a drug recognition expert.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Iron County man receives ‘Wright Brother’s Master Pilot Award’

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
Jim Cihak, from Amasa, Michigan, was recognized for over 50 years of flying.

News

False rumors about teachers testing positive at Cameron Elementary

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Grace Blair
The rumor said three Cameron Elementary School teachers tested positive for coronavirus.

Back to School & Beyond

Students return to Bay College West

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Lily Simmons
Students must use a COVID-screening app before they enter the building.

Coronavirus

Health department: ‘No health threat to the public’ at Island Casino, in Hannahville community

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Those who were in close contact or at higher risk for possible exposure have been notified and are quarantined.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases increase by 21 Friday

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Out of the 71,584 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan, 1.32 percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Sept. 4.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Sports

Players and coaches relieved Michigan high school football season is back on

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tyler Markle
The Michigan high school football season is back on. The decision coming late Thursday afternoon, with practices set to begin this upcoming Tuesday.

Ap

Kanye West lawsuit over November ballot stays in Wisconsin court

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The judge said the case should remain in state court in part because it’s the “proper forum” for cases that apply to state law, even state law that applies to federal elections.

Political News

AG Nessel, SOS Benson urge voters to not commit felony by casting multiple ballots in elections

Updated: 3 hours ago
Those who vote twice can be found in violation of both state and federal law.

State

MDHHS reminds Michiganders of resources available during Suicide Prevention Week

Updated: 3 hours ago
Suicide is the tenth leading cause of death in both Michigan and the nation, and a top five leading cause among individuals who are 10-54 years old.