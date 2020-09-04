Advertisement

Pleasant fall-like conditions to kick off the weekend

Followed by cooler and wet trend
By Jennifer Perez
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Clouds cleared out and winds decreased overnight. We remain under a west to northwest flow behind the cold front, which moved through yesterday. There will be a slight breeze with occasional gust near 25mph. A few lake effect rain showers will develop across the eat during the afternoon. Then, conditions become more active beginning on Sunday through next week with another system keeping rain chances around through Wednesday. Plus, a cooler air mass filters in.

Today: Mostly to partly sunny with a few light rain showers during the afternoon in the east

· Highs: Low 60s north, mid to upper 60s south

Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny and pleasant

· Highs: Low to mid-60s north, mid to upper 60s

Sunday: Becoming cloudy with light rain showers moving in during the afternoon

· Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Monday: Cloudy with scattered rain showers

· Highs: Mainly upper 50s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with light rain showers

· Highs: Continued 50s

Wednesday: Few showers east. Otherwise, cool and mostly cloudy

· Highs: 50s

Thursday: Partly cloudy and milder

· Highs: Low 60s

