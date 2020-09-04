Advertisement

Players and coaches relieved Michigan high school football season is back on

The Michigan high school football season will be played, despite COVID-19 concerns.
The Michigan high school football season will be played, despite COVID-19 concerns.(AP Images)
By Tyler Markle
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) -

The Michigan high school football season is back on. The decision coming late Thursday afternoon, with practices set to begin this upcoming Tuesday. Players and coaches are obviously relieved.

Students were just getting done with school for the day on Thursday when they heard the news about football.

“My mom messaged me saying yay football is back, and so then I messaged our varsity football group chat to tell them. we were all just super excited, and everyone was like you better not be lying, and I’m like no, go look at the article, TV6 posted it,” said Gwinn Modeltowners quarterback James Harnick.

For the Gwinn Modeltowners, the return of football offers the community more than just entertainment on Friday nights.

“A big weight was lifted, knowing that now, we have the opportunity to get closure on everything that’s happened,” said Modeltowners head coach Ben Olsen.

The team will be playing this season for former head coach Dion Brown, who died unexpectedly this past winter. With uncertainties still surrounding fall sports and whether the seasons may be finished, Gwinn plans to live by an old high school football adage, ‘play every game like it’s your last.’

“I think it hits home more now than maybe it ever has and going forward, I think it’s going to give a little bit of renewed respect to football and other sports, because at any moment, it could be taken away,” said Olsen.

For the Negaunee Miners meanwhile, the goal is to get back to another state championship. Their season ended, they feel, prematurely last year with a loss to Calumet in the first round of the playoffs.

“We weren’t happy with the result or how we played, and we feel like we have redemption now,” said Preston Toutant, a Miners lineman.

For the Miners, being able to hit the field after a busy offseason is a reward.

“We’ve been in the gym so many times just for the season to be postponed, and that hit hard,” said Toutant. “But then it came back and it feels great, like no other feeling.”

After six months of ups and downs, Miners head coach Paul Jacobson is looking forward to just one thing.

“Playing football on a Friday night, that’s easy,” said Jacobson. “With all the changes that we’ve had, maybe going to the spring, and all the uncertainties, what we do this for is the Friday night lights and we’re jacked to have that opportunity again.”

The football season kicks off Friday, September 18.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

MHSAA council reinstates 2020 football season; Full fall competition schedule authorized

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
With the reinstatement of this fall’s season, football teams must cease all activity until Tuesday, Sept. 8, then practice two days in helmets and shoulder pads before adding full pads Sept. 10.

News

Gov. Whitmer says gyms can reopen downstate, organized sports can resume but recommends against contact sports

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and DAVID EGGERT
TV6 has learned the high school football teams can resume practices on Tuesday, September 8.

Sports

Announcement on gyms, sports, coming “very soon”

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 8:59 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Governor Whitmer still isn't saying what will happen with high school and youth sports

Press Release

Kiwanis Ski Club selling items from Pine Mountain Ski Jump

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:17 PM EDT
|
By TV6 News Team
The sale will be held Friday, September 4 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Saturday, September 5 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Latest News

Sports

2020 NMU Sports Hall of Fame inductees introduced

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 11:48 AM EDT
|
By TV6 News Team
Inductees are Mark Beaufait, Dawn Donaldson, Michael Santorelli, Matthew Wonders, Marissa LePage (Dellangelo) and the 1981-82 Women’s Swim and Dive Team.

Sports On Demand

Sports on Demand 8-30-2020

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 9:51 PM EDT
|
By Tyler Markle
This is your Sports on Demand.

Sports

Sports on Demand 8-30-2020

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 9:48 PM EDT
Sports on Demand 8-30-2020

Sports

With sports canceled, local athletes turn to AdvantEdge

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 8:59 PM EDT
|
By Tyler Markle
With the cancellation of several sports at the high school, collegiate, and professional level over the past few months, local athletes have turned to training in lieu of playing. One gym, AdvantEdge, in Marquette, boasts a wide roster of players, getting ready for their respective sports during the pandemic.

News

Negaunee athletics focus on what they can control, playing and preparing for their respective sports

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 3:05 PM EDT
|
By Tyler Markle
Parents and players across the state have started petitions and held protests hoping to ‘Let the Kids Play,’ but so far, the MHSAA has stood firm. In Negaunee, Jacobson understands the movement, but he remains focused on working within the guidelines put in place.

Sports

TV6 & FOX UP 2020 NFL Broadcast Schedule

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:48 PM EDT
|
By TV6 News Team
Full schedule of those NFL games scheduled for broadcast on TV6 & FOX UP.