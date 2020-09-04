Advertisement

NMU’s BEAR Center program director appointed to Michigan Autism Council

Jacob Daar, Ph.D., of Marquette, is an assistant professor and the program director for the Behavior Education, Assessment, and Research Center at Northern Michigan University.
A look inside NMU's BEAR Center.
A look inside NMU's BEAR Center.(WLUC)
Sep. 4, 2020
LANSING, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer Friday announced the following appointments to the Michigan Autism Council.

Colleen M. Allen, Ph.D., of Detroit, is the president and CEO of the Autism Alliance of Michigan. She holds a Ph.D. in Speech Language Pathology from Wayne State University. Dr. Allen is reappointed to represent a non-profit organization serving those with ASD for a term commencing October 1, 2020 and expiring September 30, 2024.

Martin S. Baum, of Detroit, is an attorney and president of Martin S. Baum, PC. He holds a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Michigan Law School. Mr. Baum is appointed to represent individuals who have ASD or have a family member with ASD, and he will serve for a term commencing October 1, 2020 and expiring September 30, 2024. He succeeds Stacie Rulison whose term expires September 30, 2020.

Jacob Daar, Ph.D., of Marquette, is an assistant professor and the program director for the Behavior Education, Assessment, and Research Center at Northern Michigan University and co-director of Emergent Behavior Consulting. He holds a Ph.D. in Rehabilitation Science from Southern Illinois University. Dr. Daar is appointed to represent state universities for a term commencing October 1, 2020 and expiring September 30, 2024. He succeeds Krista Clancy whose term expires September 30, 2020.

Neelkamal Soares, M.D., of Portage, is a developmental and behavioral pediatrician at Bronson Methodist Hospital and a professor in the Department of Pediatric & Adolescent Medicine at the Western Michigan University Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine. He holds a Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery from the University of Bombay of India. Dr. Soares is appointed to represent a physician representing health care providers servicing individuals with ASD, and he will serve for a term commencing October 1, 2020 and expiring September 30, 2024. He succeeds Stefani Hines whose term expires September 30, 2020.

The Autism Council is charged with overseeing Michigan’s Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) State Plan. The Council will implement, monitor, and update the Michigan ASD State Plan which will provide for comprehensive, lifespan supports to individuals with ASD and their families through access to information and resources, coordination of services, and implementation of evidence-based practices.

These appointments are not subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

State Press Release. Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

