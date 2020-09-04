Advertisement

NMU hosts student events for Labor Day weekend

Social distancing and mask-wearing will be enforced.
By James Kuckkan
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Over the labor day weekend, NMU has several events planned for students choosing to remain on-campus during the holiday.

On Saturday, there will be a cornhole tournament at Marquette Mountain put on by NMU’s Housing and Residence Life department.

Sunday, from 2-7p.m., there will be an NMU Day, hosted again on Marquette Mountain. The day will include D.J. music, food, games, and outdoor activities such as hiking and mountain bike riding to keep attendants active and in the sun.

Both Saturday and Sunday, NMU’s Shoreline Theater will be showing the Disney film Onward. The show starts at 9:00p.m. both days, though those attending may show up at 8:00p.m. to find seats.

The link to tickets for Onward can be found here.

