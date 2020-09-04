Advertisement

Negaunee City Council to host meeting on the fate and future of The Vista Theater

September 10th meeting features the historic building’s livelihood as a hot topic.
Negaunee City Council will hold a meeting determining the fate and future of the historic Vista Theater .
By Noel Navarro
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Negaunee, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee City Council will meet on September 10th, and the historic Vista Theater will be one of the main topics on the agenda.

City Manager Nate Heffron said engineers determined the theater to be in good shape in a preliminary survey, but will need a new roof after it had collapsed on August 26th. Heffron said the focus right now is on shoring up the walls.

There have been rumors of the city buying the Vista, but Heffron said that is not true.

“And if that were to be an option, there would have to be a public hearing on the acquisition of that building. And I’m sure the city (would), and I certainly would advise them to have several public hearings for input from the public to determine do we want to spend tax dollars and save this building,” he said.

The September 10th council meeting takes place at Negaunee’s Ice Arena. Residents will be able to participate via Zoom.

