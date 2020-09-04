Advertisement

Mitch Lake leaves WMPL

The local legend stepped down after forty years.
Local radio announcer has left his radio position of 40 years.
By Connor Veenstra
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Long-time radio announcer Mitch Lake left his position September 4th after forty years at WMPL.

Mitch has been best known as the host of his morning talk show and the announcer for several MTU sporting events. While he still intends to do MTU public address, he plans on taking time to try different things after 40 years of radio, including finding a part-time job and doing some travelling.

“I’ve got relatives out on the west coast,” he said, “and I’ve got a motorcycle that I wanna get on and ride out into planes, maybe. Who knows? I dunno. I don’t really have anything planned. Probably hop on my sailboat Monday and take off for a while.”

Mitch departs on good terms with the station; he simply feels he’s been there long enough.

“Forty years is a long time at one thing,” he explained. “I’ve got other things I’d like to do... I had a theory years ago that people don’t work one job for their whole life, you better be prepared to do something else, so I’m qualified to do a few things.”

His leaving is a bitter-sweet moment for his coworkers, who are glad to see him go on to something new, but are sad to see him leave.

“He’s really irreplaceable, y’know?” said the stations program director Josh Ylitalo. “He relates to the listeners so well. He’s got the versatility to do any sport you can imagine. He has the ability to speak off the cuff like nobody I’ve ever known.”

And even the listeners are going to have to adjust, as Mitch’s role as morning host will be taken by station newcomer McKenzie Klein.

“And really it’s gonna be hard for people to wake up and hear something different,” said Ylitalo, “but I’m excited to see what he’s got going for him in the future. It’s just gonna be a little different for us here at the station.”

As he moves on, Mitch wants to thank everybody for sticking with him all these years.

“I really wanna thank all the listeners. We’ve had so many great listeners that have become friends, but also the advertisers... they’ve believed in WNPL principle and it’s been a real honor to represent them and talk to the public every day.”

