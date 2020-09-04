Marquette’s Wooden Nickel bar listed as possible coronavirus exposure location

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A bar in Marquette has been identified as a possible coronavirus exposure location.

Through contact tracing, the Marquette County Health Department identified the Wooden Nickel located at 1751 Presque Isle Avenue in Marquette as a place of possible COVID-19 exposure.

Anyone who was at the Wooden Nickel on August 25 or August 26 between 5:00 p.m. and close should monitor for symptoms and contact a medical provider if you begin to feel sick.

The health department recommends continued following of social distancing, regular hand washing and wearing a face mask in public. They also recommend against sharing personal items like cell phones and water bottles.

