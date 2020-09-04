Iron County man receives ‘Wright Brother’s Master Pilot Award’

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) -Jim Cihak, from Amasa, Michigan was recognized for over 50 years of flying. He received the ‘Wright Brother’s Master Pilot Award’ Friday, at Stambaugh Airport.

The award is initiated by the Federal Aviation Administration. It is given to pilots who have brought the aviation industry forward and those who have demonstrated professionalism, skill and expertise.

“There’s a certain amount of pride that goes with something like that. It couldn’t have been done without good instructors, a wonderful group of aviators. I will fly as long as I am medically able to fly because it’s something that I love,” said Cihak.

U.S. Representative for Michigan’s 1st congressional district Jack Bergman, presented the award. Cihak also donated the sign that hung over the airport, to the Iron County Historical Museum; it will now hang in the aviation exhibit.

Congratulations for 52 years of flying Jim!

