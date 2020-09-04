Advertisement

Horse stable in Sands Township houses neglected horses

Sally's Fund Shilo's Stable
Sally's Fund Shilo's Stable(WLUC)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Neglected or abused horses now have a safe haven at the Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (UPAWS).

Shilo’s stable was built in 2019 through Sally’s Fund and the Capital campaign. The stable has 3 horse stalls, a feed room, outdoor shelters and paddocks in the back.

Matt Johnson and his wife, Cheri Johnson, founded the fund 18 years ago. They named it after their friend and horse owner Sally Paajanen who was murdered in 2003.

Volunteers at Sally’s Fund have rescued eight horses since last October and Johnson said the program is important for the area.

“It really is the only program in the Upper Peninsula that local shelters or law enforcement can rely on to remove large animals,” Johnson said.

Volunteer Andi Goriesky said they are grateful to have the facility.

“It’s so fantastic that we have this facility now,” Goriesky said. “We can bring the horses in. We can assess them. We usually get them vetted out right away. We have amazing veterinarians in our area that always step up to the plate and help us. Then we can get them all taken care of and hopefully adopt them out to new homes.”

Sally’s Fund will have their 18th Sally’s Ride fundraiser on September 25-26.

The facility is maintained strictly through donations. To donate to the program you can go to Sally’s Fund Facebook page or UPAWS website.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases increase by 23 Friday

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Out of the 71,584 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan, 1.32 percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Sept. 4.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

News

NMU’s BEAR Center program director appointed to Michigan Autism Council

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Jacob Daar, Ph.D., of Marquette, is an assistant professor and the program director for the Behavior Education, Assessment, and Research Center at Northern Michigan University.

News

Gov. Whitmer appoints Marquette, St. Ignace residents to Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The council serves to encourage, develop, and facilitate an enriched environment of creative and cultural activity in Michigan.

Latest News

News

Sheriff: Drugged, drunk driving could cost you

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office will have more patrols out for Labor Day weekend, looking for erratic driving, seat belt violations and other violations.

News

Iron County man receives ‘Wright Brother’s Master Pilot Award’

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
Jim Cihak, from Amasa, Michigan, was recognized for over 50 years of flying.

News

False rumors about teachers testing positive at Cameron Elementary

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Blair
The rumor said three Cameron Elementary School teachers tested positive for coronavirus.

Back to School & Beyond

Students return to Bay College West

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lily Simmons
Students must use a COVID-screening app before they enter the building.

Coronavirus

Health department: ‘No health threat to the public’ at Island Casino, in Hannahville community

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Those who were in close contact or at higher risk for possible exposure have been notified and are quarantined.

Sports

Players and coaches relieved Michigan high school football season is back on

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tyler Markle
The Michigan high school football season is back on. The decision coming late Thursday afternoon, with practices set to begin this upcoming Tuesday.