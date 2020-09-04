Horse stable in Sands Township houses neglected horses

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Neglected or abused horses now have a safe haven at the Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (UPAWS).

Shilo’s stable was built in 2019 through Sally’s Fund and the Capital campaign. The stable has 3 horse stalls, a feed room, outdoor shelters and paddocks in the back.

Matt Johnson and his wife, Cheri Johnson, founded the fund 18 years ago. They named it after their friend and horse owner Sally Paajanen who was murdered in 2003.

Volunteers at Sally’s Fund have rescued eight horses since last October and Johnson said the program is important for the area.

“It really is the only program in the Upper Peninsula that local shelters or law enforcement can rely on to remove large animals,” Johnson said.

Volunteer Andi Goriesky said they are grateful to have the facility.

“It’s so fantastic that we have this facility now,” Goriesky said. “We can bring the horses in. We can assess them. We usually get them vetted out right away. We have amazing veterinarians in our area that always step up to the plate and help us. Then we can get them all taken care of and hopefully adopt them out to new homes.”

Sally’s Fund will have their 18th Sally’s Ride fundraiser on September 25-26.

The facility is maintained strictly through donations. To donate to the program you can go to Sally’s Fund Facebook page or UPAWS website.

