Health department: ‘No health threat to the public’ at Island Casino, in Hannahville community

HANNAHVILLE, Mich. (WLUC) - Many questions have been asked regarding possible coronavirus exposure recently at the Island Resort & Casino and in the Hannahville Indian Community.

In a letter recently sent to employees and tribal members, Tribal Chairperson Kenneth Meshigaud said two cases were identified--a tribal community employee and a casino employee.

After being notified, the tribe had many people watch hours of surveillance footage and interview employees for contact tracing efforts. This, the chairperson said, helped them determine who needed to be quarantined, what areas needed extra cleaning and sanitizing, and if any areas needed to be closed.

“If you are not contacted by risk management or any health department, you are considered to be a no (or low) risk, and not subject to quarantine,” Meshigaud said in the letter.

Public Health Delta & Menominee Counties said they will not be releasing more information regarding these cases.

“Hannahville reviewed video footage and was able to determine the close contacts who all have been notified and quarantined. There is no health threat to the public from this case at this time,” the health department said in a statement to TV6.

The tribe says all employees and community members are being trained, beginning Friday, Sept. 4, even more on COVID-19, sanitation, the quarantine process, case reporting, and pay and benefits during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Most importantly, we want you to know that in the event there is a true threat to our tribal members, employees, or guests’ health, we may close to attempt to eliminate that threat before we reopen,” Meshigaud said. “Luckily, we are not at that point, and pray that we do not have to use that option, should circumstances require.”

