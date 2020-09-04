Gov. Whitmer appoints Marquette, St. Ignace residents to Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs

LANSING, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer Friday announced the following appointments to the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs.

Darryl L. Brown, of St. Ignace, is the chairman of the Mackinac Bands of Chippewa and Ottawa Indians. He is a life-long artist and has served as the director of the Rendezvous at the Straits Powwow. Mr. Brown is reappointed for a term commencing September 4, 2020 and expiring September 1, 2023.

Nheena Weyer Ittner, of Marquette, is the director and founder of the Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum. She holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Arts Education from the University of Michigan and is a founding board member of the Friends of Public Art Committee and the Marquette Arts Theatre Initiative. Ms. Ittner is reappointed for a term commencing September 4, 2020 and expiring September 1, 2023.

Anessa Kramer, of Bloomfield Hills, is a partner and board member at Honigman, LLP. She is a member of the board of directors of The Jewish Fund, The Roeper School, and the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit. Ms. Kramer holds a Bachelor of Arts from Michigan State University and a Juris Doctor degree from The George Washington University Law School. Ms. Kramer is appointed for a term commencing September 4, 2020 and expiring September 1, 2023. She succeeds Joshua Davis whose term expired September 1, 2020.

Jessica Care Moore, of Detroit, is the CEO of the poetry publishing house, Moore Black Press and executive producer of Black WOMEN Rock! She is a writer, poet, playwright, performance artist, and mentor to students as dream director and poet in residence for Detroit Public Schools. Miss Moore is appointed for a term commencing September 4, 2020 and expiring September 1, 2023. She succeeds Lillian Demas whose term expired September 1, 2020.

Ara Topouzian, of Bloomfield Hills, is the executive director of the Michigan Venture Capital Association. He is a musician, a board member for the Great Lakes Performing Arts Associates, and holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Wayne State University. Mr. Topouzian is reappointed for a term commencing September 4, 2020 and expiring September 1, 2023.

The Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs serves to encourage, develop, and facilitate an enriched environment of creative and cultural activity in Michigan. The Council envisions a Michigan where every citizen celebrates the state’s cultural treasures and arts and cultural experiences are accessible to all its citizens.

These appointments are not subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

State Press Release. Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.