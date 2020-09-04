Feeding America and volunteers distribute 19,000 pounds of food to those in need

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A damp morning in Ishpeming didn’t stop a popular monthly food drive at North Iron Church. Organizers saying they served about 500 families Thursday.

Other volunteers dropped off groceries for those in need. Feeding America supplied about 19,000 pounds of food for Thursday’s drive. Dozens of vehicles seen lined up but volunteers were able to direct traffic and send everyone on their way with their food.

It was all contactless delivery. Organizers say the event is still an opportunity to connect deeply with the community.

You know, we’re smiling through our masks and with our eyes when we can. So that helps a lot and you know just the interaction with the community is huge. Sometimes these people just need a smile and a ‘hey, good morning, how are you?’ So it really goes a long way,” said Organizer, Matthew Bloch.

North Iron Church hosts the food drive on the first Thursday of the month. Organizers are currently trying to secure the deliveries for each month of the year.

