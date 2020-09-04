False rumors about teachers testing positive at Cameron Elementary

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Cameron Elementary School Principal Dr. Kristina Hansen says the rumor about three teachers testing positive for coronavirus at her school, is false.

“We did have a district staff member who tested positive and we did have some teachers that were identified as close contacts,” said Dr. Kristina Hansen.

That staff member works in two separate buildings, but Dr. Hansen says it’s not believed that person had any contact with students. Two teachers are now in quarantine not because they tested positive, but because of contact tracing before the start of the school year.

If a teacher were to test positive, anyone who has come in close contact with that teacher will be asked to quarantine. But your child’s education doesn’t stop.

“If students have access to a device and access to internet, they are able to login and if the teacher is feeling up to it, he or she can provide instruction from home,” said Dr. Hansen.

There is also a substitute teacher in the classroom, but that doesn’t mean the quarantined teachers aren’t present at all.

“They’ve done some Google meetings, so the teacher still has the opportunity to interact with students,” said Dr. Hansen.

After the first week of school, Dr. Hansen says she’s proud of how students have adapted to the new changes.

“The students have adjusted remarkably. They are doing so well with all of the expectations and they’re making sure that they were their masks in those common areas,” said Dr. Hansen.

The teachers currently out because of contact tracing will have remain quarantined for 14 days and monitor any symptoms. Right now those teachers are not experiencing symptoms and will be able to return to the classroom on Wednesday.

