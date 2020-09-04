Advertisement

Educational nonprofit awards NMU with $10,000 Grant

The Michigan College Access Network focuses on increasing college access and postsecondary achievement.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University received a surprise grant Friday from an emerging non-profit for education.

The Michigan College Access Network focuses on making college accessible for all throughout the state. They presented a $10,000 grant during their visit at the NMU campus.

This is in celebration of the organization’s tenth birthday -- awarding 10 grants to 10 schools in 10 days.

“We’ve got 56 college advisors placed in 71 high schools and that includes Northern Michigan University graduates. Their graduates make excellent college advisors. And so we place them and they work with high school students to conduct their college search process,” said MCAN Director of Strategic Engagement Christopher Tremblay.

The Michigan College Access Network announced they have helped boost the state’s postsecondary attainment rate for the 10th consecutive year -- from 35.6% to 45.5%. They said they aim to increase that rate to 60% by 2030.

