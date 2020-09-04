Advertisement

DIGS closed while waiting on employee COVID-19 test results, ‘NOT’ an exposure site

DIGS Gastropub on Washington Street in downtown Marquette.
DIGS Gastropub on Washington Street in downtown Marquette.(WLUC)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A bar in downtown Marquette is closed while its employees await coronavirus testing results.

According to a Facebook post by DIGS Gastropub, located at 154 W. Washington Street, some of its crew members were exposed to other individuals who have COVID-19. Those crew have been tested, but results have not come back yet.

The restaurant emphasized this was not an exposure at DIGS.

“If you were at Digs when we were opened last, you’re good. We’re just being preemptive,” the gastropub said in a Facebook post. “This sucks, but we’re not going to take the risk.”

DIGS said it will provide updates as it knows more information and encouraged everyone to support other local businesses while DIGS is closed.

