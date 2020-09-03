Washington Shoe Store in Marquette closing its doors for good

Advertisement

By Maci Cosmore
Sep. 3, 2020
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After more than a century, Washington Shoe Store will be closing its doors for good.

Raymond Kuczwara, owner, Washington Shoe Store, said the company has been around for 110 years.

“The company was founded in 1910 in the building that now houses Richardson Jewelry. We built this store in 1962 and we’ve been here ever since.”

Unlike many businesses closing their doors during this time, COVID-19 was not the deciding factor - retirement was.

“Forty years for me was long enough,” he said.

Kuczwara says he planned to retire next year, but COVID did push doors to close sooner than expected.

“When COVID closed me up for all of May, I decided to cancel my boot order and just close up my inventory and when it’s done it’s done.”

And just like every other out of business sale, Washington Shoe Store is marking merchandise as low as 50 percent off.

“As time goes on and the selection deteriorates, discounts will go up,” Kuczwara said.

While Washington shoe store has been a family owned company for the past 110 years, Kuczwara is ready for new traditions.

“There’s an end to every story and people have asked me why my kids don’t take it over. Well, they’ve got their own careers and they didn’t want to take the business over,” he said.

Kuczwara says the community is the reason Washington Shoe Store has lasted so long.

“I want to thank the community for 110 years of supporting our business. We would never have made it this far without the support of the local community.”

He says he expects the doors will remain open until at least November.

