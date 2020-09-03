Advertisement

Walmart reveals hottest toys for 2020 holiday season

These toys are top-rated by kids
The Jetson Plasma Light Up Hoverboard is one of 36 toys from Walmart's Top-Rated by Kids List.
The Jetson Plasma Light Up Hoverboard is one of 36 toys from Walmart's Top-Rated by Kids List.(Source: Walmart)
By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Let’s call it Christmas in September.

Walmart is out with its annual list of the hottest toys for the holidays.

From Disney princesses to Hot Wheels to high-tech, these 36 toys are top-rated by kids.

“More than any year before, we’re seeing strong interest across toys that stem from digital platforms, like kid influencer-created toys, interactive and educational toys, screen-free indoor entertainment and toys for active outdoor play,” said Steve Ronchetto, vice president of Toys at Walmart.

Caption

Here are the toys that made the annual Top-Rated by Kids Toy List 2020 List:

From the big and small screen

High-tech

Interactive play

Element of surprise

Outdoor

No screens

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases up 27 Thursday

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show eight COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

National

Top-Rated by Kids Toy List

Updated: 49 minutes ago
From Disney princesses to Hot Wheels to high-tech, these 36 toys are top-rated by kids.

News

Bay College enrollment increases

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Grace Blair
The staff has worked hard to implement new mask wearing, social distancing and sanitary procedures.

Latest News

Sports

MHSAA council reinstates 2020 football season; Full fall competition schedule authorized

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TV6 News Team
With the reinstatement of this fall’s season, football teams must cease all activity until Tuesday, Sept. 8, then practice two days in helmets and shoulder pads before adding full pads Sept. 10.

News

Rick Snyder: Family, friends encouraged former GOP governor to publicly announce support for Biden

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe
The former Michigan governor is backing the Democratic nominee for president.

Political News

Trump suggests polling place double-check for mail-in voters

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
In a series of tweets, Trump encouraged voters to go to their polling site to “see whether or not your Mail In Vote has been Tabulated (Counted). If it has you will not be able to Vote & the Mail In System worked properly.”

News

Former Gov. Rick Snyder speaks with TV6's Andrew LaCombe Sept. 3, 2020

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Former Gov. Rick Snyder speaks with TV6's Andrew LaCombe Sept. 3, 2020

Political News

Biden meets Jacob Blake’s family in trip to Wisconsin

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Biden’s trip to Kenosha, the first of his general election campaign against President Donald Trump, is testing his pitch that he’s a unifying figure, able to lead the country through a national reckoning with systemic racism along with the pandemic and its economic fallout.

National

Tech slump sends stock market to its biggest loss since June

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Big Tech companies have made outsize gains in recent months as investors bet that they would continue posting huge profits even with many coronavirus restrictions still in place as people spend even more time online with their devices.