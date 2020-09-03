Volunteers needed to build single track tails in Gladstone

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - Single track trails at the Days River Pathway in Gladstone are being built.

Delta County Non-motorized Trails will be working on the pathways and on Wednesdays and they’re asking for your help. From 4:00 p.m. until dark every Wednesday between now and mid-October, volunteers are invited to come out and help build the trails.

“It’s a narrower trail system. It has some more features that make it a little bit more challenging for mountain biking. More twists and turns and hills, things like that. So, it should be a really fun trail system to ride once it’s finished,” said Rick Elrod, Secretary for Delta County Non-motorized Trails.

The trail system will be about 12 miles once it’s all finished.

