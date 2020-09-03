Advertisement

UPDATE: Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases up 27 Thursday

Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan(WLUC Graphic with MGN Background)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan coronavirus cases increased by 27 cases Thursday.

Ten new cases were added in Houghton County. Marquette County increased by six. Four more were added in Menominee County. Delta County reported three new cases, and Ontonagon added two. One case each was reported for Iron and Mackinac counties.

Eleven new recoveries were reported in Menominee (9) and Chippewa (2) counties. No new deaths were reported Thursday.

As of Thursday, September 3, at 5:20 p.m., there are a total of 1,062 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 620 are considered recovered and 19 have resulted in a death.

For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show eight COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Thursday, September 3. Aspirus hospitals have seven hospitalized patients, with none in the intensive care unit (ICU). UP Health System hospitals have one COVID-19 patient, and none in the ICU. This data is available through MDHHS.

Out of the 70,830 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan, 1.31 percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Sept. 3.

Michigan reported 685 new cases Thursday, so the state’s total cases are up to 104,395. Ten new deaths were reported statewide, nine from vital records review, which means 6,519 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries, updated each Saturday, are at 76,151.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com.

