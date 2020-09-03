Advertisement

UP in ‘critical need’ of O+, B+, A- blood type donations

The U.P. Regional Blood Center has collection sites in Marquette, Hancock, Escanaba and is the primary supplier of blood to 13 Upper Peninsula hospitals.
Donate blood today.
Donate blood today.(WLUC/Alissa Pietila)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Regional Blood Center is currently experiencing a critical need for O+, B+ and A- blood type donations.

The U.P. Regional Blood Center has collection sites in Marquette, Hancock, Escanaba and is the primary supplier of blood to 13 Upper Peninsula hospitals.

Please visit the blood center’s Facebook page or website for center details and blood drive locations.

For hours and scheduling:

  • Marquette: 906-449-1450
  • Hancock: 906-483-1392
  • Escanaba: 906-786-8420

The blood center encourages everyone to “give the gift of life.”

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Marquette woman celebrates 90th birthday with drive-by celebration

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Marquette woman celebrates 90th birthday with drive-by celebration

News

CEO of Michigan Tech Enterprise Corporation to resign in October

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Daniel I. Jamison IV has tendered his resignation as MTEC’s CEO effective October 27, 2020.

News

L’Anse students learn outside and in the classroom

Updated: 1 hours ago
L’Anse students learn outside and in the classroom

News

Ex-Michigan Gov. Snyder is latest Republican to back Biden

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Snyder said Thursday that Biden “is a man of deep faith and commitment to family, decency and integrity.”

Latest News

News

BeWell Marquette’s grand opening this Saturday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By James Kuckkan
An interview with the owners of Marquette's newest health and wellness facility, BeWell Marquette.

News

BeWell Grand Opening

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
An interview with the owners of Marquette's newest health and wellness facility, BeWell Marquette.

News

Motorcyclist airlifted after US-2 crash in Delta County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ryan Fenley
A Wilson man was airlifted to UP Health System-Marquette Wednesday night.

News

UPDATE: Minor damage after Chocolay Township house fire

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ryan Fenley
The home suffered water and structural damage from the fire in the ceiling Wednesday night.

News

DJ Jacobetti Home for Veterans hosts parade for residents

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
The DJ Jacobetti Home for Veterans hosts a parade for residents

News

Judge dismisses lawsuit against Marquette County and sheriff’s deputy

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Greg Trick
The family of an Ishpeming Township man filed the lawsuit against the county and deputy after the fatal shooting of Clifford Tucker in 2016.