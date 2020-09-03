UP in ‘critical need’ of O+, B+, A- blood type donations

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Regional Blood Center is currently experiencing a critical need for O+, B+ and A- blood type donations.

The U.P. Regional Blood Center has collection sites in Marquette, Hancock, Escanaba and is the primary supplier of blood to 13 Upper Peninsula hospitals.

Please visit the blood center’s Facebook page or website for center details and blood drive locations.

For hours and scheduling:

Marquette: 906-449-1450

Hancock : 906-483-1392

Escanaba: 906-786-8420

The blood center encourages everyone to “give the gift of life.”

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.